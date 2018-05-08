Super Eagles fringe midfielder, Mikel Agu’s loan deal at Turkish club, Bursaspor, will not be extended beyond the summer.

Agu joined Bursaspor on a season loan deal from Portuguese side, FC Porto, and was a regular starter for the club until the departure of sacked manager Paul Le Guen.

According to a report on Fotomac, a Turkish online website, the 24 year old and six other players at the club will be released at the end of the season.

Fotomac reported that Bursaspor will not renew the contract of seven players, namely; Ricardo Faty, Cristobal Jorquera, Pablo Batalla, Moussa Sow, Emmanuel Badu, Gheorghe Grozav and Mikel Agu.

Agu, 24, has made 23 appearances for Bursaspor this season and has scored thrice. He was an unused substitute in Bursaspor’s last three games.

He has also played for Vitoria Setubal, in Portugal and Club Brugges in Belgium.

Agu has four international caps for Nigeria to his name.