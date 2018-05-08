Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny will be out for six months after surgery on a ruptured Achilles tendon, says Gunners manager Arsene Wenger.

Koscielny, 32, was carried off 12 minutes into Arsenal’s Europa League semi-final second leg defeat by Atletico Madrid last Thursday.

France manager Didier Deschamps had already confirmed the centre-back would miss this summer’s World Cup.

“You will not see him until December at best,” said Wenger.

“Koscielny is devastated.

“People have always inflamed tendons but they don’t rupture but in his case it went. I don’t know why.”