Enyimba goalkeeper, Fatau Dauda, has backed the team to get a win in next week Wednesday’s CAF Champions League match-day two clash against CARA Brazzaville of Congo following Sunday’s 2-0 win against Mali’s Djoliba AC.

The People’s Elephant scored two second half goals through Isiaka Oladuntoye and Stanley Dimgba to begin their campaign in the group stage on a winning note.

Paul Aigbogun’s men sit at the top of Group C on goal difference ahead of Ivorien club Williamsville who edged out CARA 1-0 in the other group game on Sunday.

Ahead of the game against CARA that will take place at the Alphonse Massamba Debat Stadium, Brazaville, the Ghanaian goalkeeper insists the Aba giants can consolidate their position at the top of the group.

“The good thing is that these matches are shown live and you can only win if you play good football,” the 33-year old Ghanaian shot-stopper stated after the game against Djoliba.

“I think everything is being done by the coaches to ensure we win either home or away.”

Enyimba who are playing in the group stage of the CAF Champions League for the first time are looking to become the first Nigerian club to win the competition.