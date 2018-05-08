Nigeria National League side, Delta Force, have sacked their head coach, Victor Agali, following the club’s poor start to the season.

Delta Force are without a win in their opening two matches of the season losing 4-2 on the opening day to Unicem Rovers and playing a 0-0 draw against Osun United on Sunday

“After a painful draw on Sunday and a loss away to Unicem Rovers on Matchday 1, the management have decided to relieve Victor Agali as manager,” reads a tweet on the club’s Twitter handle.

“Assistant coach Wahab Haruna takes over as Manager of the team.

“We want to wish Victor Agali all the best and thank him for his service too.”

Agali, a former Nigeria international, was in charge of Lagos-based AS Raccine last season, but the club got relegated from the NNL to the Nigeria Nationwide League under his tutelage.