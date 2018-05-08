Manchester United captain Michael Carrick believes the wide-reaching influence of Sir Alex Ferguson has been reflected in the messages of goodwill pouring in from all over the world.

The 76-year-old former United manager remains in intensive care in a Salford hospital after an emergency operation on a brain haemorrhage on Saturday.

Support has flooded in from both football figures and those outside the game and Carrick said that was a reflection on the man his former manager is.

“It just shows you the mark of the man and the respect he had,” Carrick told MUTV.

“The whole football world is incredible but outside of that as well, from all corners of the globe and different walks of life, people have shown their support.

“That’s the effect he had on people. It was the effect he had on everyone. He means a lot to me, as he does to this club.

“We were all praying for him and thinking of him, Cathy and the family. It’s a tough time for everyone but I’m thinking positive and hoping he will pull through.”