Officials have said Nigeria’s U20s, the Flying Eagles, will now fly out if the country either tomorrow or Thursday after they received confirmation that an 2019 U20 AFCON qualifier in Guinea Bissau will go ahead.

This was after initial fears that the tiny West African nation may have pulled out despite knocking out Sierra Leone in the previous round of the qualifying series.

The Guinea Bissau FA have failed to respond to various official correspondences from the NFF, which caused the Nigerian federation to even reach out to CAF in this regard.

An official said: “It has now been confirmed that the match will be played on Saturday in Bissau.

“The team will now travel either on Wednesday or Thursday.”

It was further gathered that a squad of 18 players will make the trip to Bissau.

On Monday evening the Flying Eagles trained on the grass pitch of the mainbowl of the Abuja National Stadium as they will play the U20 AFCON qualifier on natural grass after they have been training on the artificial pitch of the FIFA Goal Project in Abuja