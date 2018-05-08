Super Eagles midfielder Ogenyi Onazi has attributed his quick recovery from injury to work done on him by Super Eagles trainer who was sent to Turkey by coach Gernot Rohr.

Onazi narrated that he is now “100% fit for the World Cup.

“I wish to thank coach Gernot Rohr for getting the Eagles physical trainer to come and work with me at my club,” Onazi revealed.

“I’m now 100% fit and ready for the World Cup.”

The hard working midfielder said the Eagles will go with a mentality to win their games so as to go beyond a tough group stage that has Argentina, Croatia and Iceland.

“It’s most important to get the first two games, but I believe if we won our games, we will go through, that’s the mentality we will take to the World Cup,” he said.

He has scored two goals in 20 appearances for Trabzonspor and said his most immediate is to help his Turkish club clinch a Europa League spot.

They are currently fifth on the table with 49 points from 32 matches.