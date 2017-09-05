Gianluigi Buffon believes Real Madrid have no need to try and lure David de Gea away from Manchester United because they already have a great goalkeeper in Keylor Navas.

De Gea, who has just begun his seventh season at Old Trafford, has been consistently linked with a move back to his native Madrid and United are understood to have turned down a £60m bid for him this summer.

The Spanish number one came within minutes of joining Real in August 2015, with Navas set to move in the opposite direction, only for the deadline-day deal to collapse.

Navas has excelled in goal for Real since, helping them win back-to-back Champions League titles, and Italian legend Buffon believes the club should keep faith with the 30-year-old Costa Rican international.

“Real Madrid have not lacked anything over the past 10 years, as they have bought the best footballers,” Buffon said in an interview with Spanish outlet Marca.

“Keylor Navas is a great goalkeeper, despite what some say. They have won two Champions Leagues with him and he has often been important on the way to winning them.

“I don’t believe there is a need to sign, as the results have shown that they are winning as it is.”