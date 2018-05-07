Eden Hazard says Chelsea are ready to pounce and snatch a Champions League spot if their rivals slip up.

Chelsea’s chances of a top-four finish looked bleak only last month after a home defeat by Tottenham left them eight points adrift with seven matches to play.

But Sunday’s 1-0 win over Liverpool left them trailing fourth-placed Spurs by just two points, and three behind the Reds with a game in hand on Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Tottenham need wins over Newcastle and Leicester to guarantee their spot among Europe’s elite next season while Champions League finalists Liverpool have one match left at home to Brighton.

But should either side slip up Hazard says Chelsea, who face a visit from Huddersfield before a final-day trip to Newcastle, are ready to pounce.

“It is not in our hands,” the Belgian midfielder told Chelsea TV.

“It does not only depend on us but we will play, we will hopefully win, and then we will see the results of Tottenham and Liverpool and we will give everything.

“Beating Liverpool was a massive result. Now the target is just to win and be in the top four at the end of the season, and if we play like this the last three games, we can have something special at the end of the season.

“Let’s hope for something big. We all work together and when we play this kind of game, it is a good feeling after the game.”