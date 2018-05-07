Arsenal target Massimiliano Allegri is set to have talks with Juventus about his future at the club, once the Serie A campaign comes to an end.

Juventus are six points clear at the top of the table with only two games to play. They need a point at Roma next Sunday to win their seventh successive title.

Allegri is one of the names on Arsenal’s shortlist of candidates to replace Arsene Wenger, as the club look set to begin a new era under fresh leadership.

Allegri is set to sit down and undertake talks with Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli and chief executive Giuseppe Marotta.

Juventus want Allegri to stay but they would not stand in his way if he told them he wanted to leave and seek a new challenge.

Allegri has one year left on his Juventus contract, and has been linked with a series of European clubs.

Juventus are playing Allegri’s former club AC Milan in the Coppa Italia final on Wednesday, as they bid to end their season on a high with double silverware.