Franck Ribery has signed a new one-year deal with Bayern Munich, though the man himself originally jumped the gun on the official announcement.

The France international was out of contract at the end of the season at the Allianz Arena but had regularly spoke of his wish to remain with the Bundesliga champions.

Ribery, 35, has struggled for fitness for long periods this term but has still chipped in with six goals and six assists in 32 appearances across all competitions.

Bayern have now announced the deal, though the man himself earlier took to Instagram on Monday to reveal the news slightly ahead of schedule.

However, it seems he went a little early with the update on his future, with the post swiftly deleted.

A handful of swift social media users were able to capture a screenshot, though, and an official announcement was just around the corner.

Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic spoke of his thrill at tieing Ribery down to a eighth season at the club, saying: “This season Franck has proven once again in the Bundesliga as well as in the Champions League and the DFB-Pokal the outstanding achievements he is capable of and what great quality he has. He is also one of our crowd pleasers.”

Ribery added: “I am very happy to have another year playing for this big club. Munich has long been home to myself and my family, so I’m very proud to be wearing the Bayern jersey in the new season.”

Ribery agreeing a new deal is likely to be a precursor to fellow winger Arjen Robben following suit, with the Dutch veteran also available on a free this summer as things stand.

The pair again helped the Bavarians secure the league title this term – their sixth in succession – and are set to feature in the DFB-Pokal final against Eintracht Frankfurt on 19 May.