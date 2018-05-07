Barcelona have never received an offer for Lionel Messi, according to club president Josep Maria Bartomeu.

Messi, 31, has spent the entirety of his illustrious career with the Catalan side, having joined their youth system at the age of 13.

The attacker has been linked with a move away from Barca at times in recent years, with Manchester City having been interested in signing him in the past.

Messi does, however, appear set to see out his playing days at Camp Nou after signing a contract to 2021, which Bartomeu has suggested will not be his last.

And the club chief says the Argentine’s future has never been in doubt, as apparently no potential suitors have even asked how much it would cost to buy the five-time Ballon d’Or and four-time Champions League winner.

“No one has ever called Barca to ask how much Messi is worth,” he told RAC 1.

“There is still time for Messi to win another one, two or three Champions League titles before he retires.”

Messi scored his 33rd goal of the season in La Liga as Barca drew 2-2 with Real Madrid on Sunday to stay unbeaten in the Spanish top flight this term.

Having already won the league title and Copa del Rey, Bartomeu feels it has been an excellent season despite dropping out of the Champions League quarter-finals after a loss to Roma.

“I put an excellent rating on Barca’s season. A nine,” he added. “We are very happy with the work of Valverde and the players. We needed this long run of games without losing.

“We have always said that winning the Champions League regularly is not the most important thing. Madrid have had good Champions League campaigns lately. We have to continue working on this aspect to reach the finals.

“Roma’s comeback was sad for us. We had the ambition to reach the semi-finals and the final.

“There was nothing wrong with the result. Roma were superior. They passed us by. The important thing is that we recovered later.”