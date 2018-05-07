Lobi Stars have completed the signing of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) goalkeeper Ospino Egbe and utility player Monsuru Bashiru for the second round of the 2017/18 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

Egbe and Bashiru joined the Makurdi-based team, who are currently sitting at the top of the NPFL table during the mid-season transfer window.

The Makurdi club announced the signing of the goalkeeper and the utility player via the team’s official Twitter handle.

“We are pleased to announce the arrival of ex-Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries FC duo of Ospino Egbe (goalkeeper) and Bashiru Monsuru (DF),” Lobi announced.

Monsuru debuted for the Benue outfit against Sunshine on Sunday at the Aper Aku Stadium, while Egbe was on the bench.