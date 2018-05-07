Manchester United legend, Sir Alex Ferguson, remains in a serious condition as he recovers from brain surgery, his football club has said.

The football world has been sending its best wishes to Sir Alex after the football legend suffered a brain haemorrhage over the weekend.

In a club statement, United confirmed that “the procedure has gone very well,” but Sir Alex “needs a period of intensive care to optimise his recovery.”

The Scot was last seen publicly presenting outgoing Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger, with a commemorative silver vase prior to United’s 2-1 Premier League win over the Gunners late last month.

United’s breakthrough title under Ferguson in 1993 sparked a run of 13 championships in 20 years.

The 76-year-old also won two Champions Leagues, five FA Cups, four League Cups, the Intercontinental Cup and a Club World Cup.

Man-U had earlier tweeted, “Manchester United would like to thank the wider football world for the messages of support following the news that Sir Alex Ferguson underwent emergency surgery on Saturday evening.”