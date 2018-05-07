Enugu Rangers coach Gbenga Ogunbote and Euro returnee Uche Nwofor have hailed the team’s 1-1 draw at Wikki Tourists at the weekend, but also said they could well have won the tie.

Coach Ogunbote said: “It was a valuable point, but we should have taken all the points at stake as our opponents showed signs of being under pressure.

“But we thank God for the one point gained on the road as we keep working on the team to achieve our target at the end of the season.

“I was impressed with the performance of the new players and before long, their best will come out.”

Nwofor, who was returning to the team for a second time after stints in several European clubs, said, “I am glad with the result we got, but it could have been better because we had come for all three points at stake.

“I am here to help my team reclaim the trophy they won two seasons back.

“It feels great to be back to the domestic league doing what I know best.”

The hosts made the early pressure count as some hesitant defending by Rangers backline gave Usman Manu enough room to react and shoot into a yawning net for the opening goal of the match at the quarter hour mark to send the few travelling fans from Bauchi a moment to celebrate.

But this goal rather than dampen the fighting spirit of Rangers brought out the best in them as Christian Madu stamped his authority in the middle of the park, dictating the flow of the game and on 35 minutes, Tope Olusesi reacted the quickest to slam home a powerful volley past the groping hands of Pius Ibrahim after Isaac Loute floated an inch-perfect cross.

As the game wore on Chidera Eze had a golden opportunity to shoot the visitors into the lead on 38 minutes, but his heavily weighted shot from an acute angle missed target by a few inches to the reprieve of the hosts’ bench.

When the second half resumed, the hosts showed more hunger for goals, but tried as they did, Rangers sat back and absorbed the pressure, while venturing forward a few times with Kelvin Itoya looking to catch the hosts on a counter.

Former Super Eagles attacking sensation Nwofor, who came on as a 75th minute substitute for fellow debutants Pyagbara, did create an opportunity for himself on 78 minutes as he dribbled past his marker and fired a volley that beat goalkeeper Pius Ibrahim, but not the crossbar.