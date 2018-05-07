UEFA has announced that Milorad Mazic will referee the Champions League final in Kiev on May 26.

Serbian official Mazic, 45, will officiate the game between Real Madrid and Liverpool at the Olimpiyskiy Stadium.

The refereeing committee of European football’s governing body revealed its decision on Monday.

This season, Mazic, an international referee since 2009, has officiated four Champions League matches along with two in the Europa League.

He was in charge of last year’s FIFA Confederations Cup final between Chile and Germany, and also officiated at the 2016 UEFA Super Cup.

Meanwhile, Dutch referee Bjorn Kuipers takes charge of the Europa League final between Marseille and Atletico Madrid in Lyon on May 16.

Kuipers also refereed the 2013 final between Benfica and Chelsea.

Czech official Jana Adamkova has been selected as the referee for the Women’s Champions League final between Wolfsburg and Lyon, being played in Kiev on May 24.