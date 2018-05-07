Neymar attended Paris Saint-Germain’s training session at the Camp des Loges on Saturday as he nears a return from a broken bone in his right foot.

The Brazil international had been recuperating in his native Brazil since undergoing surgery on a fractured fifth metatarsal and returned to Paris on Friday to complete the final stage of his rehabilitation.

He was not present as PSG were held to a 2-2 draw away at Amiens on Friday but was at training on Saturday to finally reunite with his teammates and get back to work.

Neymar spent most of his time in the gym, but he could not resist a few touches of the ball as he juggled barefoot on the grass.

Brazil national team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar told L’Equipe that “if Neymar is in a position to play for PSG before the end of the season, then he will play.”

Neymar is aiming to be cleared to return by May 17, meaning he could feature in PSG’s final game of the season at Caen, and that may not be his final appearance for the club.

Amid persistent links to a move away from PSG, TF1’s Telefoot reported that Neymar will be staying in Paris next season, but Bixente Lizarazu, the 1998 World Cup and Euro 2000 winner and one of the show’s analysts, wants to see him show more affection.

“Neymar, show your heart,” Lizarazu said. “The PSG supporters need signs of affection from you.”

However, not everybody is that thrilled to see Neymar return. Christian, who played for PSG from 1999-2001, told L’Equipe that he believes the forward’s behaviour has been disrespectful and thought he should have been in attendance for the 7-1 win over Monaco last month that gave PSG the Ligue 1 title.

“Not being with the squad during the title-winning match was a strategic error,” Christian said. “It was a lack of respect towards his teammates, the club and the fans.

“It is Neymar’s fault — PSG are not firm enough with him and the media give him too much power. I hope that he will explain and apologise.”

Meanwhile, Barcelona’s Luis Suarez rejected the idea that his former teammate left Camp Nou solely for financial reasons.

Speaking with Radio Rincon, Suarez said Neymar’s exit was difficult to take but that it was a personal decision.

“Neymar’s departure hurt us,” Suarez said. “We were teammates, friends, but he took the decision with his soul and conscience. However, we knew that he would be missed.

“I do not believe that he went for the money, but instead the objectives that he wants to achieve in Paris.”

Despite Suarez’s beliefs, former Barca and Lyon midfielder Edmilson told Cadena Ser that he thinks Neymar could leave PSG for Real Madrid this summer.

“It would not surprise me much if, after the World Cup, Neymar left for Madrid,” he said. “I don’t know how it would happen, but it would not surprise me because he did not leave Barca in a very good way.”