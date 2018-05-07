Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has warned that things will get tougher for his side next season after they lifted the Premier League trophy at a jubilant Etihad Stadium.

City were in party mood as they celebrated the title they secured last month following Sunday’s clash with Huddersfield.

The game, however, was far from straightforward with the relegation-threatened Terriers digging in for a potentially vital 0-0 draw — and Guardiola said that could be a taste of things to come.

“The game showed me how difficult everything is. It looks easy when you’ve won a lot of games — [but] it’s so tough, and next season will be tougher because the opponents want to beat you.

“Maybe we will be a little bit relaxed, and you have to be focused if you want to maintain what we have done this season.

“It helps us to understand, this game for example, how difficult it will be next season. Sport is like this, it’s so complicated.”

Since winning the title, City have thrashed Swansea 5-0 and West Ham 4-1 but were unable to maintain that intensity against David Wagner’s battling side.

The result was unexpected and means City will now have to wait until Wednesday’s clash against Brighton at least to set new Premier League records for the most wins, goals and points in a season.

“Here we had time to accept the reality. We won two, three weeks ago,” he said. “We were surprised how good we maintained our focus. Today for many a reason, we were not able. We have to try to make the last effort.”