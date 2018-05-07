Sunshine Stars head coach Henry Abiodun felt that his charges were unlucky against Lobi Stars on Sunday.

Kehinde Adeyemi scored an own goal as his side, Sunshine suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Lobi in the Nigeria Professional Football League match in Makurdi.

Speaking to the league’s official website, Abiodun stated that his side played well, but their could not convert their chances.

“Today was one of those days we were unlucky. Our plan was to win. It’s always a battle of three points,” he said.

“But I give it to Lobi Stars, they are a good side that’s why they are on top of the league, just like in Akure we played well, dominated early but couldn’t convert our chances.

“You could see today again, we played well, could have scored first and later we scored ourselves,” he continued.

“The aim now is to get out of where we are, and we are working hard to achieve that, we are planning bring in about five new players to beef up the team.”

“We expect the management to conclude on that as fast as they can. I believe before we go for the World Cup break, we will be out of the drop zone.”

The win sees Lobi remain at the top of the league standings, while Sunshine are placed 19th on the table.