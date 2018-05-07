Enyimba are top of Group C of the CAF Confederation Cup after Williamsville of Cote d’Ivoire pipped Congo’s CARA Brazzaville 1-0 in a late game.

Enyimba and Williamsville have three points apiece but the Nigerian club have a better goals difference having beaten Djoliba AC 2-0 in their opening game in Calabar on Sunday.

Enyimba will next travel to CARA Brazzaville on May 16 with Williamsville away to Djoliba same day.

The top two teams will qualify for the knockout quarterfinals of the annual competition.

No Nigerian club have yet to win this tournament since it was founded in 2004.