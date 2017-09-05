Wayne Rooney is expected to speak to Everton manager Ronald Koeman on Tuesday afternoon for the first time since his arrest for drink-driving.

The former England captain was back at Everton’s Finch Farm training ground on Tuesday morning, as the players and manager returned following the international break.

Sky Sports reports it is likely Koeman will speak with Rooney privately about the events which occurred early on Friday morning near the player’s home in Prestbury, Cheshire.

The 31-year-old has been charged with drink-driving after he was stopped by police at around 2am.

We understand that no club fines or punishment are likely before the legal process is complete.

Rooney is due to appear at Stockport Magistrates Court on September 18.

The forward re-joined Everton this summer after 13 years at Manchester United and recently announced his retirement from international football, partly so he could focus on his club form.