Some Football enthusiasts on Tuesday hailed the performance of the Super Eagles, despite playing out a 1-1 draw against Cameroon in Monday’s return leg match of their 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in Yaounde.

The Super Eagles who hammered the Cameroonians 4-0 in the first leg in Uyo on Friday, ensured they picked a point in Yaounde where the home side held them to a 1-1 draw on Monday .

The football enthusiasts, who spoke, noted that the Super Eagles’ overall performance was impressive and deserved commendation.

Coach Emmanuel Iorsar of Lobi Stars said, even though the Super Eagles were routing for a win, a drawn game was still a perfect result against the five-time African champions on home soil.

“I must say I am very proud of the Coach Gernot Rohr-led team as they held their own and ensured that they came out with a point.

“The Super Eagles might be a bit disappointed with not getting a win after conceding late in the second half from a penalty.

“But they must take solace in the fact that the Indomitable Lions have not lost in that stadium in more than 50 years.

“With that long unbeaten run, the Cameroonians did everything they could to keep their record,” he said.

The Head Coach of Abia Warriors, Abullahi Biffo, said the Super Eagles played as a team, adding that Captain Mikel Obi was in command and kept them firmly together.

“I was so impressed with the way the Super Eagles went about the second leg and were not afraid to attack their opponents even at their own backyard.

“Mikel also brought so much stability, composure and calm to the team that is so unheralded and his absence was really felt in the later stages of the match after he was substituted.

“Kudos to the boys for going home with a point. It wasn’t an easy feat, I must confess.”

- Advertisement -

Former Chief Coach of Heartland of Owerri, Chijioke Osuagwu, said the boys gave a good account of themselves over both legs, noting however that they were still a lot of room for improvement before the World Cup proper.

“Well done to the Super Eagles for putting up a good performance and edging close to a World Cup ticket,” he said.

Osuagwu also singled out some players for commendation.

“Victor Moses once again proved that he had a lot to offer the team both going forward and tracking back to defend.

“Since he was converted to a full-back at Chelsea, Moses is now fond of running back to cover for his full backs.

“There were moments, especially in the second half when he tracked back to clear out dangerous crosses which were heading into the Eagles vital area.

“Ikechukwu Ezenwa also impressed in the first and second leg, coming out with confidence to catch long balls from set pieces and late saves in the game.

“But his moment of madness which caused a penalty that the Super Eagles conceded from, shows he still has a lot to learn.

“With so much improvements seen in the Super Eagles, they still have full backs who are not playing at their level.

“In the two legs against Cameroon, Shehu Abdullahi offered no attacking threat from the right, while Elderson Echiejile had problems with even defending.

“They didn’t do badly, but still not near the level their fellow teammates are playing at the moment.

“But all in all, the team must be given credit for putting up a good showing and boosting their chances of a picking up a World Cup ticket ,” he said.

NAN also reports that Nigeria top Group B of the African qualifiers with 10 points after Monday’s match.

Algeria host second placed Zambia in Algiers on Tuesday in the other Group B matchday 4 game.