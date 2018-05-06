Ahmed Musa scored a brace in CSKA Moscow’s 6-0 thrashing of Arsenal Tula in Sunday’s Russian Premier League game at the VEB Arena.

The 25-year-old got his sixth goal in 15 appearances across all competitions for the Red and Blues to help Viktor Goncharenko’s men to their 16th league win this season.

Fedor Chalov got the curtain raiser two minutes into the tie and Musa doubled the lead in the 11th minute from a Vitinho assist.

Chalov registered two other strikes that sandwiched Aleksandr Golovin’s effort as the hosts go into the break 5-0 up.

The Leicester City loanee then completed his brace in the 49th minute to wrap up the comprehensive win.

CSKA are still third in the league log with 55 points from 29 games. And Musa will be looking to continue his fine form in front of goal when the Red and Blues play host to Anzhi on May 13.