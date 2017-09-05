Former Nigeria World Cup star Benedict Akwuegbu has joined the clamour for the recall of goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama ahead of next year’s World Cup in Russia, saying the Lille shot stopper will add experience and class to the Super Eagles.

Coach Gernot Rohr has said he hopes Enyeama will return to the country’s team as soon as he has recovered from a major knee injury and he has also moved to a new club, where he will play regularly.

And now Akwuegbu, who featured also in Enyeama’s World Cup debut against England in 2002, has added his voice to the goalkeeper’s return.

“Enyeama has to return to the team. He will bring experience and more quality to the team,” Akwuegbu said.

“He is an asset to any national team.

“A problem (with former Eagles coach Sunday Oliseh) caused him to quit the team and should now be in the past.”

The Mighty Jets sports director further said even on his return to the Eagles, Mikel should remain as captain because he has proved to be a great leader.

“Mikel is captain of the Eagles. He is a leader and a match winner,” remarked the man nicknamed ‘The Austrian Bomber’ for his exploits in Austria in the 90s.

“He and Victor Moses have brought the much-needed experience to this young team. They have shown that experience matters at this level.”

Akwuegbu also praised coach Gernot Rohr has achieved with the Super Eagles.

“Nigeria now play a more compact game, they play for each other and you can see that even the strikers now come back to join the defence,” he saluted.

“They play as a team, they are aggressive and they fight.

“They are best national team I have seen in the past four years.

“The coach should maintain the structure of this team.”