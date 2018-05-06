Enyimba have got off to a winning start in Group C of the CAF Confederation Cup after they beat Djoliba of Mali 2-0 in Calabar today.

The other Group C match is between Williamsville AC of Cote d’Ivoire and CARA of Congo Brazzaville.

Isiaka Oladuntoye opened scoring for home team Enyimba in the 48th minute, when he put away a poor clearance by the Djoliba defence.

Stanley Dimgba doubled the Nigerian club’s advantage on 81 minutes when he tucked away a penalty after the likely Freedom Omofoman was fouled inside the box on his way to goal.

Both teams were far from impressive in the first half with Omofoman failing to put away the best chance of the first 45 minutes when he was face-to-face with Djoliba goalkeeper Keita.

However, after the interval both teams stepped up their game to produce an entertaining contest.