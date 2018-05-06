Arsenal gave Arsene Wenger a spectacular Emirates sendoff, thrashing Burnley 5-0 on Sunday in the manager’s final home game after 22 years in charge.

Wenger entered the pitch to a guard of honour made up of players from both teams, but once the game began it was all Arsenal.

Alex Iwobi and Alexandre Lacazette worked a one-two atop the box, before the Frenchman spun and delivered the ball into the six-yard box, where Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang tapped in the opener.

Lacazette then got on the scoresheet himself, turning in a cross from Hector Bellerin, to double Arsenal’s lead just before half-time.

Sead Kolasinac made it 3-0 nine minutes into the second half with a blast from the corner of the box, and 10 minutes later Iwobi added a fourth into the top corner.

Aubameyang got his second of the day in the 75th minute, Bellerin again providing the assist, to complete the rout and send Wenger off with widespread applause.