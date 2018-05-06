Inter Milan gave their top-four hopes a shot in the arm with a convincing 4-0 win at 10-man Udinese.

The victory at the Stadio Friuli lifts Luciano Spalletti’s side up to 69 points in the Serie A table, just two behind fourth-placed Lazio following their 1-1 draw at home to Udinese.

The game was as good as over by half-time with Andrea Ranocchia, Rafinha and Mauro Icardi putting Inter three up against a Udinese side who have now taken just one point from a possible 39 since February.

The home side’s cause suffered a further blow in the 49th minute when Seko Fofana was sent off following his challenge on Ivan Perisic, with the referee making his decision with the help of VAR.

Borja Valero added a fourth Inter goal in the 71st minute as the Nerazzurri turned the heat up on Lazio and Roma in the race for the Champions League spots.