Super Eagles forward Henry Onyekuru handed Gernot Rohr a major boost ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Sunday when he was named among the substitutes in Anderlecht’s 2-1 win over Club Brugge in Sunday’s Belgian Pro League Play-off game.

Onyekuru, who was an unused substitute in Anderletch’s win, sustained an intraarticular ligament injury exactly 17 weeks and three days ago which looked to rule him out of a place in Nigeria’s World Cup squad.

The 20-year-old scored nine league goals in 19 appearance prior to his injury in a league clash against KAS Eupen on the 26th of December, 2017. He recently returned to full training and played in reserves matches to gain match fitness.

Lukasz Teodorczyk gave Anderlecht the lead in the 58th minute. Ryota Morioka made it 2-0 for Anderlecht 10 minutes from time.

Abdoulaye Diaby scored a consolatory goal for Club Brugge in additional time of the encounter.