Seasoned striker Peter Maduabuchi Okereke has said he hopes to get his career back on track in the second round of the NPFL season.

Okereke joined Rivers United at the start of the 2016/2017 season following a brilliant season with FC Ifeanyi Ubah, where he helped himself to a Gold Medal in the Federation Cup [now AITEO FA Cup].

He said he is now looking to get his career back on track follow a torrid time with ‘The Pride of Rivers’.

“The last few months have been very terrible with me as my career pretty much came to a standstill due to some issues I would rather not put in public space.” Peter said as he spoke about his time in Port Harcourt.

He went on to say that he was able to secure his clearance through the effort of his Intermediary Ogbemudia Endurance Iseri and now he is looking for an opportunity to kick on his career.

Okereke is now a free agent and he said, “I just need to secure a club for the second half of the season to prove that I still have what is required to deliver at the very top level in the NPFL.

“I hope a club would give me this opportunity. For now it is really not about a very big salary, but rather an opportunity to get back doing what I love.”