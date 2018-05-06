FC Ifeanyi Ubah coach Ladan Bosso urges his side to put up their impressive form when they face newcomers Go Round in a reserve fixture in Nnewi on Sunday.

The Anambra Warriors picked their second away draw this season in Omoku a week ago and will hope to pick maximum points against Ngozi Elechi’s side at the Ifeanyi Ubah Stadium.

As they search for their first win in three matches, the gaffer believes a win over the top-flight newcomers will boost their quest of achieving a strong finish at the end of the season.

“This is the second half of the season and the most crucial point of a league season,” Bosso told media.

“For us, the quest to finish among the top teams in the league and possibly win it starts now. So, definitely winning against Go Round is most important for us.

“Last week we got a good result at Omoku and in our last five games, we have only lost once. We want to maintain the good run starting this Sunday against Go Round FC.”

Bosso’s side are 13th on the standings with 23 points from 18 games and would hope victory at home over Elechi’s side will move into the top 10 places.