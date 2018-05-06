Farouk Mohammed has disclosed that every match counts in Enyimba’s Caf Confederation Cup campaign.

Paul Aigbogun’s men will be eyeing a place in the quarter-final of the competition – but must negotiate their way past Djoliba, CARA Brazzaville and WAC in Group C.

A win for Enyimba against Djoliba will brighten their chances of reaching the knockout round, and the midfielder has disclosed that the two-time African kings are not under any pressure facing the Malians.

“The most important thing is that we have to take every game as seriously as we can. One game at a time, exactly. That’s the most important thing,” Mohammed told Enyimba Media.

“From Monday when we started training, it was very intensive, all because of this particular competition. Definitely, we are going to do our best.

“We have our targets, and this [game] will help us to accomplish them. That’s what we’re looking at.”

In the other group game, Williamsville AC host CARA Brazzaville at Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny, Abidjan.

This is what it's all about, #Elephants. Where the #CAFCC really begins. No more preliminaries, no more play-offs. Crunch time! #ENYDJO pic.twitter.com/eYGveW9EuI — Enyimba FC (@EnyimbaFC) May 5, 2018