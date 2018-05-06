Manchester City have been given a customised WWE title belt to commemorate their Premier League success.

The belt features special side plates with the City badge and, it is hoped, will form part of the players’ celebrations when they are presented with the Premier League trophy on Sunday afternoon.

WWE executive vice-president Triple H wrote on Twitter: “Most consecutive wins in a season. Fastest team to score 100 goals in a season. Winners of the Premier League title. From WWE to Manchester City… Congratulations!”

Winners of the Premier League title. From WWE to Manchester City… Congratulations!

City will be presented with the Premier League trophy following Sunday’s game with Huddersfield at the Etihad Stadium.

WWE have given customised belts to several sports team in recent years, including one for Chelsea to mark their Premier League triumph last season.