Coach of El-Kanemi Warriors, Imama Amapakabo, ahead of his team’s matchday 20 encounter with Nasarawa United has said El-Kanemi Warriors is ready to cart away the three points at stake in the first match of the second stanza of the Nigeria professional football league.

Imama who is currently with his team in Lafia explained that the Desert warriors of Maiduguri are hungry for victory despite playing away from home.

He said his team is in top form with no injury scare ahead of the game, adding that his boys are ready to replicate the victory they got against Nasarawa united last week in Maiduguri.

He said “From what we saw last week in Maiduguri, Nasarawa united is a good team but then we are here for victory.”

It will be recalled that goals from Dasusa Anthiono and Michael Ohanu secured victory for Elkanemi Warriors last week in their match day 19 fixture of the NPFL against Nasarawa United in Maiduguri.