Real Madrid have named their 19-man squad for Sunday’s El Clasico, with both Isco and Dani Carvajal missing out.

Carvajal was an expected absentee, having suffered an injury during Madrid’s 2-1 victory over Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final. The full-back is aiming to return to fitness ahead of the Champions League final with Liverpool on May 26.

However, Zinedine Zidane was optimistic Isco could feature against Barcelona, having returned to training following a shoulder problem, also picked up against Bayern Munich.

Raphael Varane had been an injury doubt heading into the weekend after being forced to sit out training during the week due to a calf injury. Despite that setback, the France international centre-back is included in the squad for El Clasico.

Cristiano Ronaldo is named in the panel, having been rested for Madrid’s last La Liga encounter in order to keep him fresh for the Champions League second leg, where they held off Bayern to record a 2-2 draw and advance to the final.

Ronaldo’s absence was not felt in that league tie, with Los Blancos winning 2-1 against Leganes, but he is expected start in attack at Camp Nou as Madrid look to end Barcelona’s 34-game unbeaten run in La Liga this season.

Barcelona are already Spanish champions, but Real are in a battle for second place with Atletico Madrid. They currently sit in third place, four points behind their local rivals, but have a game in hand over Diego Simeone’s Europa League finalists.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid kicks off at Camp Nou at 19:45 BST on Sunday, May 6.