Manchester United have bolstered their academy with the signing of Spanish teenager Arnau Puigmal.

The 16-year-old, who primarily plays in central midfield, committed to United in July but completion of the deal was delayed while Puigmal awaited international clearance.

Puigmal confirmed the deal on Instagram as he posted a picture of himself signing his contract alongside Under-18s coach Kieran McKenna and former United striker Andy Cole.

The Spaniard wrote: “Very happy and proud to announce that I am a new Manchester United player, a dream come true. It’s time to work, come on Red Devils!”

Puigmal joins United from Espanyol, where he was a member of the club’s academy since 2010.

He was named most valuable player at the Mediterranean International Cup, a competition at which Cesc Fabregas and Lionel Messi have starred in the past.

United have had great success recruiting for their academy from Europe over recent years with the likes of Paul Pogba, Gerard Pique, Andreas Pereira, Adnan Januzaj, Timothy Fosu-Mensah and Joel Pereira all signing for the club at a similar age.