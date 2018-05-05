Gary Neville delivered a scathing assessment of the Manchester United players following their 1-0 defeat at Brighton on Friday night and believes Jose Mourinho has had enough of some of them.

The former United defender, speaking on the Sky Sports broadcast, predicted some of the players would not appear in many more games after Mourinho himself questioned their desire.

“It was so bad,” Neville said. “I haven’t got words for it. I said during commentary that I felt if there’s any player who wondered why he wasn’t playing in the [FA] Cup final, you can just show them this video.

“They’ve got no excuse. It wasn’t the fact that they played badly, it was that their attitude was terrible. It was awful.”

Neville said Mourinho failed to convey the need to earn four points to finish second in the Premier League and because he won’t be departing the club this summer, others will have to leave.

“My view is that ultimately he doesn’t like some of those players,” Neville said. “He’s had enough of them and they are going to go. That’s what I drew from it.

“They were absolutely terrible tonight. They’ve played badly at times this season, but won and shown some spirit, but this was not good enough. … They are wearing a Manchester United shirt and the standards have to be a lot higher than that.”

Meanwhile, Ashley Young told MUTV that United’s performance against Brighton wasn’t acceptable.

Mourinho made six changes to his lineup but they backfired with Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial doing little to push their case for regular starts.

“It wasn’t good enough, especially in the first half as we weren’t at the races,” Young said. “In the first half, they had the better chances and we didn’t create as much as we should have.

“We put the pressure on in the last 20 minutes, but the goal wasn’t meant to be and we are disappointed.”

United might still need points from their final games against West Ham United and Watford to finish second to champions Manchester City.

“I am not sure what was wrong. We just weren’t good enough — that is the honest truth,” Young said. “We have to pick ourselves up as we have got points to play for, we have games left to play and we deserve to finish in second position, but we need to put points on the board from now until the end of the season.”