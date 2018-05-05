Former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson has undergone emergency surgery for a brain haemorrhage and is recovering in hospital.

It was reported on Saturday evening that the 76-year-old was in a “serious condition”. The club later confirmed Ferguson had had an operation.

A Manchester United spokesperson said “the procedure has gone very well but he needs a period of intensive care to optimise his recovery”.

They added that the Ferguson family had requested “privacy in this matter”.

Ferguson won 13 league titles plus two Champions Leagues in 26 years at United before he stepped down in 2013.

Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick tweeted: “Absolutely devastated to hear about Sir Alex being unwell in hospital. All my thoughts and prayers are with him and his family. Be strong Boss.”

Ferguson was recently seen for the United clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford when he presented departing Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger some end-of-season silverware.

There were concerns on Saturday afternoon when his son Darren Ferguson missed Doncaster’s final game of the season against Wigan due to “family reasons”.

Ferguson was due to be in the dugout at the Keepmoat Stadium but a Rovers statement read: “Darren asks for privacy, and will provide an update through the club during the week.”