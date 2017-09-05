Bibiana Steinhaus is set to become the first female referee to officiate in Bundesliga when Hertha Berlin host Werder Bremen at the Olympiastadion on Sunday, Berlin-based tabloid B.Z. has reported.

Steinhaus was promoted to the list of Bundesliga officials in May, after already officiating 80 matches in the 2. Bundesliga in the last decade.

The 38-year-old, a police inspector by profession, is reportedly due to take charge of Hertha’s game against Bremen, 18 years after Steinhaus first officiated a men’s game.

While the German FA (DFB) will not confirm Steinhaus’ debut before Thursday, Berlin-based B.Z. reported that she has been lined up to officiate the match.

“I wish her a good match,” Hertha coach Pal Dardai told Bild when asked about Steinhaus’ debut. “She does a really good job.”

Hertha full-back Marvin Plattenhardt, 25, added: “She officiated a match back when I still played for Nurnberg [in the second tier]. That was good. But we don’t need to discuss the referee — we need to focus on ourselves and win that match.”