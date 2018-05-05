Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich bounced back from their Champions League disappointment with a 3-1 win at relegated Cologne.

Having missed out on a place in the Champions League final after drawing 2-2 with Real Madrid in midweek, Bayern looked like suffering further disappointment when Niklas Sule put through his own net after 36 minutes to give the hosts a surprise half-time lead.

However, the visitors fought back at the RheinEnergieStadion with two goals in as many minutes in the second half to make it six league wins on the spin.

Thomas Muller assisted both strikes, teeing up James Rodriguez after 59 minutes and then squaring for Robert Lewandowski in the 61st minute, with Corentin Tolisso adding a late third.

Simon Terodde tried his luck early on for Cologne, but his powerful effort from distance was comfortably saved by Sven Ulreich.

At the other end Javi Martinez headed a Rodriguez corner over the bar, but Cologne, whose fate was sealed when they conceded a last-minute winner against Freiburg last week, continued to pose a threat.

Terodde headed over when unmarked and Simon Zoller fired wide after 11 minutes.

Marcel Risse blazed over after some lapse Bayern defending, but Cologne went ahead when Sule turned a cross from the right into his own net.

Muller shot straight at Timo Horn and the Cologne keeper had to be alert to pull off a fine save to deny Lewandowski as Bayern sought an equaliser before the break.

The visitors finally levelled just before the hour mark, Muller heading the ball back across goal for Rodriguez to convert at the back post.

Muller was again the architect as he set up Lewandowski and the Poland striker rifled a low shot past horn two minutes later.

Tolisso completed the scoring when he headed home Colombia forward Rodriguez’s cross with 12 minutes remaining.

The 39-year-old Cologne substitute Claudio Pizarro twice went close to scoring a consolation against his former club in stoppage time, but was off target after a mazy run and then denied by Ulreich.