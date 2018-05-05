Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla has returned to full training for the first time in 18 months.

The 33-year-old has not featured for Arsenal since October 2016 due to an Achilles injury, which has required several surgeries over the course of the last two seasons.

Cazorla trained by himself on the Emirates pitch ahead of the Europa League first leg against Atletico Madrid last week, and Spaniard continued his rehabilitation on Saturday by taking part in a full first-team training session at London Colney.

The former Villarreal and Malaga midfielder took full part in the session as Arsene Wenger prepares for his final home game as Arsenal boss against Burnley on Sunday.

Cazorla has stated his desire to return to first-team action for the Gunners before the end of the season, when his current contract is due to expire.

“I’ve still got some way to go, because after being sidelined for 18 months, everything has to be done in its own time. But the sensations I have keep getting better and I’m feeling optimistic about the future,” Cazorla told Spanish media outlet AS.

“The objective is to play some part with the team before the season ends, but we have to take things carefully.

“After being out for so long it will take a while to get back into form, it’s a real struggle, but when you have been out like I have, you also notice pains elsewhere – apart from what I’ve had with my tendon.

“But all of that must mean that I am doing things right, and I hope to be back as soon as possible.”