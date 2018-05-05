On-loan Barcelona midfielder Arda Turan faces significant punishment after pushing a linesman late in Basaksehir’s 1-1 draw against Sivasspor in a Turkish Super Lig game on Friday.

The Turkey international, loaned to Basaksehir in January, was sent off in the 94th minute of the draw after a shot by Sivasspor’s Robinho was ruled an own goal on Volkan Babacan.

Former Super Lig referee Deniz Coban told Fanatik that Turan faces a 15-match ban “if we go by the rulebook … but I don’t think he’ll get more than four or five [games].”

Arda Turan has a MELTDOWN 🤬 Sent off for pushing the linesman in a crucial title race clash 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/RDNCzaEL4J — Turkish Football (@Turkish_Futbol1) May 4, 2018

Basaksehir, runners-up to Besiktas last season, entered Friday one point behind leaders Galatasaray with three games remaining, and Riad Bajic opened the scoring after just 14 minutes.

They were down to 10 men in the 38th minute when Mossoro picked up two yellow cards in quick succession and he had to be restrained by teammate Emre Belozoglu.

The game remained at a low tempo until Robinho offered the last say. The former Brazil international burst into the Basaksehir penalty area before Babacan parried his cross into the goal.

That led to Turan’s outrage, with the game ending in a draw moments later.

“We taught our opponents how to attack in the first half and how to defend in the second half,” Basaksehir manager Abdullah Avci said at a news conference after the game. “Conceding under such circumstances was heartbreaking. Words can’t express what we are feeling. You can’t explain that goal.”