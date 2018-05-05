The Super Eagles are most likely to be cheered on at the World Cup by two warring factions of the supporters club after NFF president Amaju Pinnick admitted the fans club are divided by “irreconcilable differences”.

One faction is led by Rafiu Ladipo, while the other group of supporters is led by Vincent Okumagba and both said they will be in Russia to cheer Nigeria to victory.

A long running power tussle is behind the sharp division.

“The supporters club is divided by irreconcilable differences,” said Amaju in apparent surrender that the warring factions cannot be patched in time for the World Cup.

“I cannot take sides in this problem.”

Pinnick as long as the various groups are not supporting a rival team and are throwing their full weight behind the Eagles in Russia, the NFF will go with this division.

He argued that even top clubs around the world have various groups supporting them.