Zambia coach Wedson Nyirenda has said last night’s 1-1 draw by Nigeria in Cameroon has boosted his team’s chances of qualifying for next year’s World Cup in Russia.

The Chipolopolo, surprise AFCON champions in 2012, are second on the qualifying group led by Nigeria and they face a difficult game tonight against Algeria in Constantine.

They have four points from three matches, six points adrift of Nigeria.

A win tonight in Algeria will further boost their hopes of a first-ever World Cup appearance and set up a Titanic clash when they visit Nigeria on October 7.

“The draw (Cameroon 1 Nigeria 1) has given us a better chance,” said Nyirenda, who lost his first game in charge of Zambia to Nigeria in Ndola last October.

“But even if they (Nigeria) had won, we would have continued to push and it would probably have taken us to our final match against Cameroon at home.”

But Zambia now have to win in Algeria after they defeated the North Africans in Lusaka on Saturday for the first time in 35 years.

Nyirenda said they will give everything against Algeria tonight.

“It won’t be an easy match because Algeria are at home and they will want to prove they can also win,” he said.

“But we don’t fear them, we only respect them.”

He said his team’s tactical discipline earned them a 3-1 win against the same team at the weekend.

“Discipline was the secret to our victory. We had to change tactics in the second half after the red card we got,” said the coach who favours a 4-4-1-1 formation.