Gary Cahill has hit out at his critics, insisting his achievements at Chelsea mean he has to be viewed as a success.

The 32-year-old joined the Blues from Bolton in January 2012, and has gone on to win one Champions League, two Premier Leagues and one FA Cup with the side.

However, Cahill was dropped by Antonio Conte earlier this year – before returning to the side in recent weeks – and he believes people are too quick to write him off.

He told The Express: “Last year, John (Terry) was captain off the pitch but I was captain the majority of the time on it. I’m hearing ‘Cahill might be fighting for his place’, yet we smashed records last year. It annoys me.

“Maybe it’s the way my career has gone. You always try to prove yourself. The majority of Chelsea fans have been unbelievable, but there is maybe five per cent always thinking, ‘Get the next best thing in’. I feel that.

“But then I think, ‘I came to the club for £7m.’ I can remember how determined I was. I’m sure the club bought me to be a squad player then. But if I retire tomorrow I would be proud of what I have done here.

“Players go for £30m and don’t make the level. Whether you like me or not as a player, you can’t say that’s not success.”

Cahill was promoted to Chelsea’s permanent captain when Terry left the club last summer, but that did not stop Conte from dropping him for some big games this season.

The centre-half was on the bench for both legs of the Champions League clash with Barcelona, and Cahill revealed his frustration at his lack of involvement.

He said: “It’s tough to be left out. It’s not something I handle very well.

“I am a strong character, but of course you get annoyed. I don’t take it very well. My team-mates don’t see it, but deep down I find it tough to sit there and not influence big games.”