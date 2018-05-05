Former Super Eagles captain Joseph Yobo has charged the country’s team to be fearless so as to reach at least the semi-final of the World Cup in Russia.

The Eagles are drawn in a tough first round group that has two-time world champions Argentina, star-studded Croatia and a highly spirited team from Iceland.

Yobo said he expects Nigeria to get past this first round group and thereafter their confidence will soar for them to then make World Cup history by going as far as the semi-final.

“The Eagles can shock the world by reaching the semi-finals, but they have to be fearless, like I was when I went to my first World Cup (in 2002),” said Yobo, who played at three World Cups.

“It’s a relatively young group, but they are good.

“And what’s most important is to get out of the group and after that their confidence will grow.”

He further said a result in the opening game against Croatia would be key to the team’s success in Russia.

The Eagles have reached the knockout stage of the Mundial in 1994, 1998 and 2014, while the best African performance at the tournament was the quarter-final, which was achieved by Cameroon (1990), Senegal (2002) and Ghana (2010).