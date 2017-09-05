Super Eagles stars William Troost-Ekong and Wilfred Ndidi are pleased with the point gained from their away fixture against Cameroon in a 2018 World Cup qualifier on Monday.

The pair posted good performances as the Super Eagles maintained their top position in the Group B table with 10 points from four games.

Cameroon remain third with three points from four games while Zambia in second place with four points are away to Algeria on Tuesday.

In separate tweets posted after the game, the two players say they believe the Super Eagles are one step away from qualifying for the FIFA 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Ekong tweeted: “Nigeria taking one point home with us from Cameroon. And now only one more point left to take us to #Russia2018. Thanks for all the support!”

Leicester City midfielder Ndidi wrote: “Nothing good comes easy, great fight from the team. A step closer to #Russia2018 #supereagles.”

Nigeria host Zambia in Uyo in their next World Cup qualifying game in October.