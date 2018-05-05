Edo state government has offered free transportation and jerseys to fans of Bendel Insurance Football Club to boost their support base, especially in the club’s away matches.

The club’s media officer, Eguakun Edoseghe, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Saturday in Benin.

He said the offer is part of strategy to ensure Insurance, which currently campaigns in the Nigeria National League (NNL), play in the elite division of the Nigeria league next season.

He also said that the government, current Insurance sole financier, has other package and incentives to boost and encourage the players all through the season.

He said the offer of free transportation and Jerseys to fans willing to watch the Insurance live, starts with this weekend engagement in Ibadan against the 3SC in their Match Day 2.

“The Government has provided everything necessary to ensure the players are well motivated and free of distraction.

“You will recall that the government recently unveiled new jerseys and Logo for the club and also provided new coaster bus for the team.

“It will also please you to know that players allowances and salaries are paid as at when due. All these are being done to make ensure that the players are well focused.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Insurance would be seeking to consolidate in their Match Day 1 opener where they spanked the visiting Spartan FC of Lagos.

The Insurance defeated Spartan by 3-0 last weekend.

The Chief Coach of Insurance, Baldwin Bazuaye, also spoke to NAN about the team’s readiness for the Ibadan clash.

“There is no cause for alarm, as our team is ready for the challenge.

“The Boys are in good shape and we have worked on lapses noticed in our first Match. We will get a positive result in Ibadan,” he stated.