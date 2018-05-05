Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte believes any team who wins the Champions League needs to have luck on their side.

Liverpool take on last season’s champions at Stamford Bridge on Sunday knowing a point will virtually seal a top-four finish.

Jurgen Klopp’s side secured their place in the Champions League final against Real Madrid by beating Roma 7-6 on aggregate in midweek.

Conte believes Liverpool’s success in Europe would not be possible without fortune and they will need more luck to win the final in Kiev on May 26.

He said: “In the league, you have 38 games to show you deserve to win the league, to show you are the best during the season.

“In the Champions League, when you reach the last 16 or quarter-finals or semi-finals, one situation – positive or negative – can change your future in this competition.

“For this reason, I think that to win the Champions League you must be more lucky. You must be good to deserve it, but at the same time you must be lucky.

“One referee’s decision can settle your future totally. In the league, over 38 games, usually the team who deserves to win it wins it.

“Luck is always important in every competition, but when you have the possibility to play 38 games you can show you are the best.

“In a little tournament, like the FA Cup or Champions League or Europa League, sometimes one decision can move your future. You are lucky or you are unlucky.”