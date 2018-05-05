Jurgen Klopp insists this season will be viewed as a “massive success” at Liverpool if they secure Champions League football for a second successive year.

Klopp’s team travel to face rivals Chelsea on Sunday, and will all but guarantee themselves a top-four finish if they avoid defeat at Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool have not recorded back-to-back top-four finishes in the league since 2009 and Klopp insists his side will have made satisfactory progress if they once again qualify for the Champions League.

“It would be massive. It was actually the main target we had at the start of the season,” he said.

“You want to be champions but it was clear after a few months that would not be possible. The target is qualifying for the Champions League.

“With the group we’ve got, with how we came to the final and playing with the biggest intensity in all parts, being ready again, then the injuries we had, it would a massive success. It’s exactly what we want.

“You cannot plan for a Champions League final, obviously. Nobody thought about that at the start of the season.

“Of course we wanted to go as far as possible but my main target was the top four. We worked hard for that and now we want to bring it over the line.

“If we do it, it would show everything, but it’s still an ‘if’. I don’t like the word ‘would’ too much. Let’s talk about it when it happens. We have to play football games to make that happen.”