A South African footballer has died two months after being struck by lightning during a match.

Maritzburg United striker Luyanda Ntshangase was in an induced coma after being injured in a friendly on March 1.

The 21-year-old’s death was revealed in a statement on Facebook by the club, saying the team was in mourning.

Maritzburg United play in South Africa’s Premier League and are currently fourth in the table. They have also reached the South African domestic cup final on May 19.

The club’s chairman Farook Kadodia said: “We are extremely sad about the loss of Luyanda, an exciting young player with enormous potential.

“On behalf of Maritzburg United Football Club, we would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the Ntshangase family.”

Ntshangase made his debut against Kaizer Chiefs two seasons ago.

He was one of three players caught by the bolt of lightning during the match in KwaZulu-Natal.

The two others were only slightly hurt but Ntshangase suffered burns to his chest, according to media reports in South African.